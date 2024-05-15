James Halstead plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Halstead Stock Performance

Shares of JHD opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £845.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,818.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.06.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

