James Halstead plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Halstead Stock Performance
Shares of JHD opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Wednesday. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £845.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,818.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.06.
James Halstead Company Profile
