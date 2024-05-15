The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $313.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

