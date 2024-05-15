The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $313.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

