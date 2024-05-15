Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.