Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Meme Stocks Have a Pulse Again, AMC’s Rally Follows GameStop’s
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.