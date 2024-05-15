Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

LANDP opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

