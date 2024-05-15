Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.56% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $67,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE THG opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.