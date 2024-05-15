Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.