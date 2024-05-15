Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.90

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,182.80 ($14.86) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 947 ($11.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

