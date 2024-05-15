L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.