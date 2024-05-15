L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
