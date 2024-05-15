Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of Symrise stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.80.
About Symrise
