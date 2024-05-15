Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

MANH opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.45. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $170.63 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.