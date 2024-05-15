Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Jeri Williams Sells 308 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXON stock opened at $296.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

