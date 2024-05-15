The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $60.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.