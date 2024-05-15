Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Alejandro Larrive Sells 1,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.1876155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

