Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of TREX opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

