Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Buys 7,027 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 563,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

