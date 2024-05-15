Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 125 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $721.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $452.23 and a one year high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $747.71 and a 200 day moving average of $722.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.