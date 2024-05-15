ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) were up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.70 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.78). Approximately 1,598,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,000,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.60. The company has a market cap of £59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at ZOO Digital Group

In related news, insider Stuart Green acquired 171,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £49,735 ($62,465.46). 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

