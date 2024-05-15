Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,208.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.17) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.95), with a volume of 37950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,178 ($14.80).
Savills Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 968.37. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,041.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Savills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Savills
Savills Company Profile
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Meme Stocks Have a Pulse Again, AMC’s Rally Follows GameStop’s
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.