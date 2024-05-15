Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,208.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.17) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.95), with a volume of 37950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,178 ($14.80).

Savills Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 968.37. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,041.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Savills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

Savills Company Profile

In other news, insider John Waters acquired 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,493.49). In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.81), for a total value of £558,460.20 ($701,406.93). Also, insider John Waters bought 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £19,501.72 ($24,493.49). Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

