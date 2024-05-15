Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $742.73

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 742.73 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.28), with a volume of 14938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.32).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 567.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 697.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 676.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,076.92%.

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Investment

About Edinburgh Investment

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,622.81). In other news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,270.08). Also, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 551 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,622.81). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

