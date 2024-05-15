Tesco (LON:TSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $313.40

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 313.40 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.92), with a volume of 30870551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.70 ($3.91).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

