Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fundamental Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Fundamental Global stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Fundamental Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

