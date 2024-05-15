Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Short Interest Update

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:VANI opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.