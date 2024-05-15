Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.50

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472.50 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.80), with a volume of 44982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuit Group

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuit Group

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($62,476.36). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.