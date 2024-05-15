Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.95

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.95 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.04), with a volume of 351444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.04).

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.40.

About Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

