NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CMO Heidi Cormack Sells 4,687 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 121.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NETGEAR by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 124.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 84.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

