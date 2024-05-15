John Bryan Kitchen Buys 4,481 Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen purchased 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $408,611.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bryan Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, John Bryan Kitchen bought 7,946 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACNT stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.65). Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $41.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

