PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO John D. Hildebrandt Sells 505 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.