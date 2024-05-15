Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) EVP Bj North Sells 1,136 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $39,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

PLBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

