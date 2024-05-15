William Blair Comments on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

ALLO stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

