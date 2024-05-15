Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $843.00

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 843 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 841.56 ($10.57), with a volume of 103163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837 ($10.51).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 783.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,033.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yen Mei Lim acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £9,991.08 ($12,548.46). 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

