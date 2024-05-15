Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,327,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 294,581 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

