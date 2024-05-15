Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
