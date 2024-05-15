Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Eastside Distilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Eastside Distilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 28.9 %

Shares of EAST opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

