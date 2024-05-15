Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.88.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$586.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.48 and a 1 year high of C$26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.91.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

