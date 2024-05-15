LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

