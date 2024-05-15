Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $49.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insmed stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Insmed has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

