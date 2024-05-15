Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

