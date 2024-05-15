Service Properties Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 490.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.24%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.