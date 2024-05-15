DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

