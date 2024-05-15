Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.36% from the stock’s current price.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $715.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

