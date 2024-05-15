Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

