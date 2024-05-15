MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

MVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MVB Financial by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

