Wolfe Research Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Underperform

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Up 59.6 %

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $769.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 185,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.