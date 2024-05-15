Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 32,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 100,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 54,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.