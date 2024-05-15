BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. BV Financial has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BV Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.