BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. BV Financial has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
