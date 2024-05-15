Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

