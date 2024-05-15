De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

De La Rue Stock Performance

DLUEY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

