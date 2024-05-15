Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Rises By 18.5%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.50. Boston Beer has a one year low of $264.63 and a one year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer
In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
