Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Rises By 18.5%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.50. Boston Beer has a one year low of $264.63 and a one year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

