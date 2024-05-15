Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 33.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 325,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

