Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 33.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.81.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
