VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $162.54 and a 12 month high of $213.07.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.